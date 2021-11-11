Norwich man arrested in June homicide in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man faces charges in connection with a June homicide in New London.

Police arrested 33-year-old Zachary Perkins Tuesday and charged him with second-degree manslaughter, cruelty to persons, and third-degree assault.

Back on June 8, New London police officers responded to a report of a man that had stopped breathing in an apartment on Chester Street.

First responders performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Brad Bucacci, but police said he later died.

The medical examiner’s office determined Bucacci died from a blunt injury to the neck and ruled his death a homicide.

Police said during the investigation, Perkins admitted to assaulting Bucacci and failing to call 911 right away.

Perkins was arraigned Wednesday and held on a $100,000 cash bond.