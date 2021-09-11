Norwich PD: Active investigation of a robbery at Shell gas station

NORWICH, Conn., (WTNH)– Norwich police are investigating a robbery after getting a call of two suspects who broke into a gas station on Friday.

Police say that a clerk from a Shell gas station on West Town street called 911 at 11:56 p.m., reporting that two suspects entered the station and locked the clerk in the bathroom. The clerk said that the suspects implied that they had weapons on them.

The suspects stole cash and filled trash bags with thousands of dollars full of merchandise from the gas station.

Police describe the suspects as one being heavy set and the other thin, both being around six feet tall. The suspects were driving a gold Chrysler 300 vehicle.

Credits: Norwich PD

Norwich Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspects and contact the police with any information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.