30-year-old man injured in shooting on Washington St., Norwalk PD investigating

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Saturday night in Norwich.

Officers responded at 8:52 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the area of Washington Street near Broad Street, and discovered a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshots.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators are unclear on whether or not the victim was targeted in this incident and are seeking to identify the suspect(s) involved, who fled the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 3157, by email sreichard@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Norwich Police Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

