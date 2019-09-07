Norwich PD: Mystic man with several warrants flees traffic stop, runs stop sign, causes car accident

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police arrested a man with several outstanding warrants after he fled a traffic stop, subsequently causing a motor vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:00 pm, police found Jevane Watson, 22, of Mystic traveling on Laurel Hill Road, and they pulled him over. As the officer approached Watson’s vehicle, he sped away, hitting a police car that was coming to assist the officer.

Watson then drove a mile north on Laurel Hill, ran a stop sign, and crashed into another car.

At least one passenger in the vehicle Watson hit was transported to Backus Hospital, according to police.

Police said Watson was taken into custody and received the following charges:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Failure to maintain insurance

Misuse of marker plate

Operating with a suspended license

Failure to obey the officer’s signal

Evading responsibility

Reckless driving

Assault on a Police Officer

Interfering with Police

Possession of less than ½ oz marijuana

Watson was held on a $200,000 bond. Watson was additionally charged with five counts of Failure to appear with bonds totalling $46,500.

