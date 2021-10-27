Norwich PD: Person taken into custody after firing shots at officer

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich Police took a person into custody shots were fired at an officer late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers received a report of shots fired near Westwood Park around 9:55 p.m. When the first responding officer arrived on the scene, they spotted a person with a rifle.

Police say the person began firing at the officer, striking the cruiser with several rounds.

The person fled from the scene on foot and was later located a short distance from where he had shot the officer.

Officers took the person into custody.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Detective Cannata at the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561, ext. 3188.

This is an ongoing investigation.