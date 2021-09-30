Norwich PD: Three people facing possession of firearm charges at Greenville basketball court

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich police detain three individuals after getting a tip that someone had a handgun on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to reports, Norwich police received information that Willianov Dorvilier was in possession of a handgun. When the police arrived at the Greenville basketball court to investigate, Dorviller was located and detained.

During the investigation, two of Dorvilier’s acquaintances, Kenyatta Peake, 22, and a 17-year-old ran from the police.

Both individuals were found near Central Ave. Police report that Peake and the minor were in possession of firearms.

Peake was recently arrested in April for possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm after a shooting investigation.

Peake’s bond is set at $350,000 and has four charges against him, including interfering with an officer and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Police charged Dorvilier with carrying a dangerous weapon, weapons in a motor vehicle, and possession of a pistol without a permit. His bond is held at $150,000.

Peake and Dorvilier are being held at Norwich Police Headquarters and both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Sept. 30.