Norwich police investigating robbery at Shell gas station, suspects may be linked to 10 other gas station larcenies

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich Police Department is investigating a gas station robbery that may be connected to other larcenies in towns across the state.

On Sept. 10, police received a 911 call just before midnight about a reported robbery at the Shell gas station on West Town Road. The clerk reported that two black males entered the store, implied they had weapons, and locked the clerk in the bathroom.

The suspect allegedly stole cash and filled trash bags with a substantial amount of merchandise from the store.

The car the suspects were in was described as a gold-colored Chrysler 300, which had damage to the driver’s side mirror, a missing driver’s side door handle, and damage to the rear bumper.

CREDIT: Norwich Police Department

Police said the suspects have been tied to at least 10 other larcenies of cash and other merchandise from gas stations and retail stores throughout towns including Norwich, New London, Groton, Waterford, Hartford and Cromwell.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.