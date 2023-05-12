NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging a Connecticut man for the murder of a 19-year-old in Norwich.

On Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot near 14 Sandy Lane in Norwich. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to William W. Backus Hospital where he died that afternoon. The victim was identified as Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, 19, of 56 Sandy Lane in Norwich.

Police said Norman-Clack’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Norwich police have obtained an active arrest warrant for Stancovitch Fabre, 19, who formerly resided at 19 Sandy Lane in Norwich. Police listed a possible address for Fabre as 6 East Baltic Street in Norwich.

Stancovitch Fabre (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)

Fabre is being charged with the following offenses: murder, possession of a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police said Fabre could be operating an older red Mustang with “Bondo” on the car.

The image of a car connected to the murder of a 19-year-old in Norwich (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.