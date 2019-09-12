10-year-old arrested after reportedly bringing BB gun to Norwich middle school, taking it out on bus

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich middle school student was arrested after allegedly brining a BB gun to school.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Teachers’ Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School.

According to a police report, witnesses said the 10-year-old brought a firearm to school and showed it to students on the bus.

Police later determined that the gun was a realistic-looking BB gun.

The unidentified student was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Officers said no threats were made.

“We would like to commend the bravery of the student who brought this forward and praise the diligence of school faculty and staff,” school officials said in a news release. “This level of cooperation and concern for our community is invaluable in bringing incidents of this nature to swift and desirable conclusions.