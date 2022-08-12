BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday.

Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen.

Residents are being encouraged not to leave valuables inside cars.

Police are asking anyone in the Turtle Bay, Gentile Road, Florence Road, or Greens Condos areas to contact the department if they have video of the break-ins or attempted break-ins.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-481-4241.