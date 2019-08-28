Officials: New Haven man accused of credit card fraud, identity theft

KWIDZYN, POLAND – APRIL 10, 2014: Closeup of VISA credit card isolated on white background. VISA is one of the three biggest brands. First VISA card was issued in 1958 ** Note: Shallow depth of field

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Connecticut officials, a 10-count indictment charging a New Haven man for credit card fraud, wire fraud and identity theft offenses has returned following the suspect’s not guilty plea.

Steven Finkler, 55, is accused of using another individual’s identity to open a membership at a fitness center in gym locations across Connecticut and stealing thousands of dollars from victims.

Between September 2018 and May 2019, Finkler visited multiple gym locations and allegedly stole credit cards from lockers and other locations while the victims were located elsewhere. Using the stolen credit cards and the mobile device payment applications, he made thousands of dollars in fictitious charges to online bank accounts that Finkler himself created and controlled, officials say.

Authorities say Finkler then returned the credit cards to the victims’ wallets before the victims returned to the locker room.

In August 2017, Finkler, who has a prior federal conviction for credit card fraud, made more than $1,000 worth of fraudulent purchases using the credit cards of two victims, as alleged in the indictment

Finkler was arrested on August 15 and is detained pending trial.

An attorney noted that Steven Finkler may have used other aliases such as “Andrew Finkler.”

Individuals who believe they have been victimized by this scheme are encouraged to call the U.S. Secret Service at 203-865-2449.

