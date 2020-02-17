Officials release identity of suspect charged with hitting officer with car, leading East Hartford police chase

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Police Department has released the identity of the suspect accused of hitting an officer with a car and engaging in a police chase last week.

Police say Catherine Davila, 33 of East Hartford, led officers on a chase that started in East Hartford and ended in Waterbury. Officers boxed the woman near exit 25 on Interstate 84 in Waterbury where she was taken into custody.

Catherine Davila, 33 of East Hartford (Photo: EHPD)

Davila is held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. will appear at Manchester Superior Court tomorrow morning. She has been charged with assault on an officer, possession of narcotics, operating a vehicle under the influence, among other charges.

