Old Saybrook man arrested for manslaughter charges in Fentanyl overdose death

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested an Old Saybrook man who is accused of manslaughter following a Fentanyl overdose death.

According to police, East Lyme officers responded to a call of an unresponsive 24-year-old man back in August. The man, identified as Jake Unwin, was transported for treatment, but died a few days after being found due to conditions caused by a narcotics overdose.

Police determined that the sale of drugs that possibly caused the death of Unwin occurred in Old Saybrook, which prompted an investigation in early October.

Upon investigation, officers downloaded the contents of Unwin’s cell phone which revealed the seller of the narcotics as well as when the sale took place and how much.

Police say the conversation between Unwin and the seller detailed the sale, specifically that the product being purchased did not contain Fentanyl.

Narcotics located by East Lyme police were eventually obtained by Old Saybrook investigators and analyzed, then determined the product contained Fentanyl.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Robert John Simoni, 29, of Old Saybrook. Simoni was located in Florida, to which local Florida authorities were brought in to complete the arrest.

Simoni has been extradited to Connecticut where he faces the charges of manslaughter and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell. Simoni’s court date has not been set.