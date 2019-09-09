Old Saybrook police apprehend four suspects in morning stolen vehicle pursuits

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police are on the search early Monday morning for the second suspect of a stolen vehicle chase.

According to the Old Saybrook Police Department, officers engaged in a police pursuit with suspects of a stolen vehicle. Police have three suspects in custody with one on the loose.

Police are conducting a search in the “wooded swamp area” behind the Kathleen E. Goodwin School and Trask Park for the remaining suspect.

Residents are asked to call police if they spot a suspicious person in the area.

While police were searching for the second suspect, three individuals who police believe to be juveniles, have allegedly stolen a White Dodge Hellcat vehicle.

Police located the car and continued pursuit. The Hellcat was last seen on Interstate 95 south by Exit 54 going at 120 MPH, police say.

State police stopped the Hellcat car in Stratford.

