Homicide investigation underway after one dead, one injured in late-night shooting in Waterbury

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
waterburypolice_1525061070371.jpg

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened on East Main Street at Wall Street late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Waterbury police responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street on a report of a party that had been shot multiple times.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that a male sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers on scene rendered aid to the victim, but the victim succumbed to the injuries, according to police.

Police report that another victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg area. The victim was transported to a local hospital and released.

Officials confirm that evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.

Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Vietnam Veteran gets water upgrade from Regional Water Authority for free

News /

Caught on Camera: Coyote speeds down I-95 in New Haven

News /

'Startup Yale' awards New Haven Civic Innovation Prize to groups heightening security in Newhallville, supporting immigration attorneys, asylum seekers

News /

Group of New Haven firefighters suing city over lottery system to pick newest crew members

News /

'All deserve our utmost respect': Ansonia ceremony salutes Vietnam War veterans on the 46th anniversary of end of war

News /

70-year-old dies after being struck by motor vehicle; New Haven police investigating

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss