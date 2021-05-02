Homicide investigation underway after one dead, one injured in late-night shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened on East Main Street at Wall Street late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Waterbury police responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street on a report of a party that had been shot multiple times.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that a male sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers on scene rendered aid to the victim, but the victim succumbed to the injuries, according to police.

Police report that another victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg area. The victim was transported to a local hospital and released.

Officials confirm that evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.

Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.