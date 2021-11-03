One injured in drive-by shooting in Middletown, PD investigating

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown are investigating what they are calling a drive-by shooting on Washington Street Wednesday night.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim confirmed to News 8 one victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two cars were involved in the incident. Washington Street is closed for the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

