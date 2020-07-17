One man in critical, but stable condition from late-night New Haven shooting on Eastern Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating another shooting Thursday night outside a Bouchet Lane residence on Eastern Street.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot. Upon arrival, responders found a victim lying on the ground outside a Bouchet Lane home. Police say the 22-year-old victim from New Haven was shot in the abdomen and back taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident happened before 11 p.m. The area has been reopened following a crime scene investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

The shooting comes two days after two people were killed and two were injured in four separate shootings within in the city.

The spike in gun violence caused dozens of community leaders and citizens to rally Thursday night to call for a change.

