NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

Sargent Jarrod Boyce reported to News 8 that the victim was found in the area of 72 Kensington Street and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating. No leads on a suspect at this time, but police believe that there is no threat to the public.

