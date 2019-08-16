Owner of Norwalk martial arts and fitness center arrested on sexual assault charges

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of a martial arts and fitness studio in Norwalk is accused of sexually assaulting a client.

Police say 66-year-old Jose “Calasanz” Martinez was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim in late July while she was working out at Calasanz Martial Arts and Fitness Studio on Westport Avenue in Norwalk. The victim claims he tried to have sex with her.

Jose “Calasanz” Martinez (Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

Martinez turned himself in on active warrant charges with sexual assault. Martinez’s bond is set at $25,000.

Any other victims are asked to call Norwalk police.

