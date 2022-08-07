NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside.

The incident occurred around 6:02 a.m. Sunday at 320 Main Street.

Lucia Palange, 62, said her husband stepped inside to make an order and came out to find the car gone. She said he left the car unlocked to keep the air conditioning running for the pets.

“I just want them back,” Palange said. “I don’t care about the car, I just want the dogs.”





(Photos contributed by Lucia Palange)

Palange, an East Haven resident, said they have consistently gone to this Dunkin’ Donuts before. It’s why the theft came as a particular shock.

“Keep the car, burn it, I don’t care,” Palange said. “I just want my dogs back.”

Palange told News 8 she is offering a $250 reward for the safe return of her dogs.

East Haven Police is investigating the incident, and has listed the vehicle as stolen. The department asks anyone with information on the theft to call police at (203) 468-3820.