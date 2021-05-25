Oxford nurse to be sentenced for tampering with fentanyl vials at Yale infertility clinic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Oxford nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials while employed at a Yale infertility clinic in Orange is being sentenced in court Tuesday.

Donna Monticone, 49, of Oxford pleaded guilty on March 2, 2021. While working as a nurse at a Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic (Yale REI clinic), Monticone had access to storage areas containing drugs such as fentanyl. She used a syringe to withdraw the fentanyl and reinjected saline into the vials.

Investigation revealed that approximately 75% of the tampered fentanyl was given to Yale REI clinic patients from June to October 2020. Some vials contained diluted fentanyl, while others contained only saline.

Monticone admitted to knowing the tampered vials of fentanyl were used in surgical procedures and to injecting herself with the stolen fentanyl while at work. By November 1, 2020, Monticone had discarded 175 vials of fentanyl from the Yale REI clinic into waste containers at the clinic.

Monticone is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

Monticone was released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing. She has surrendered her nursing license.