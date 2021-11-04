3 arrested after alleged shoplifting, injuring Naugatuck PD officer in hit-and-run, leading PD on highway chase

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of New Haven Road (Route 63) in Naugatuck was temporarily closed Thursday after a police officer was hit by a car. But police say, injuring the officer was not the first or the last crime committed by the suspects that afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police were called to Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road to investigate a shoplifting. Arriving officers interrupted the suspect – later identified as Francis Ibell, 49 – attempting to get into a getaway car at 1081 New Haven Road. When police approached, Ibell ran but was quickly apprehended.

While police were taking Ibell into custody, the getaway car, a gray 2006 Honda Ridgeline, fled north on Route 63. Moments later, the car encountered a Naugatuck Police officer directing traffic in the area of 561 South Main Street (Route 63).

The officer signaled the Holda to stop, but the driver accelerated and hit the officer at his post. Witness statements from the scene described the act as intentional, police said.

UPDATE 1/2: NPD ofc struck by car while working private duty. As a result, officers attempted to stop said car, which fled the scene. Car traveled across multiple jurisdictions before it was apprehended on I84 in Middlebury. — Naugatuck PD (@Naugy_PD) November 4, 2021

UPDATE: 2/2 There is no danger to the public at this time. The officer struck did sustain non life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital. This incident remains active and updates will continue as they become available. — Naugatuck PD (@Naugy_PD) November 4, 2021

The injured officer was able to radio for help and initiated a pursuit of the Honda. The Honda led police on a chase through Waterbury, Wolcott, back through Waterbury, Route 8, and I-84 west before being apprehended in Middlebury in the area of the South Street overpass.

Police say, during the pursuit, the occupants in the vehicles threw drugs, money, and a .380 pistol out of the car. Police were able to recover and seize those items.

The Naugatuck officer who was hit was treated for fractures in both his legs which will require surgery.

Related Content Farmington PD release new dashcam footage from night officer was struck, seriously injured

A business owner who was working at his restaurant right across the scene from the accident watched paramedics load the officer into the ambulance.

Vinny Nasufi told News 8 what it felt like to see the officer injured on the ground: “It really bothered me because I know the guy. I know all of the cops here, but thank God we got the news that he was doing very well.”

The driver of the Honda was later identified as Stanton Ragar Trent, 29, of New Haven. The passenger was identified as Asia Shynise Paulin, 25, of Waterbury.

Trent is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and charged with the following:

Robbery, assault

Possession of drugs with intent to sell

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Engaging Police in pursuit

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Weapon in MV

Larceny

Paulin is being held o $300,000 bond and is charged with the following:

Conspiracy at possession with intent to sell

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Ibell is being held on $500,000 bond and is charged with the following:

Robbery

Larceny

Interfering with an officer

Possession of drugs

All suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at Waterbury Court on Nov. 5, 2021.

Police said there is no danger to the public. Route 63 was closed between High and Cross streets for the investigation. It has since reopened.

This is breaking news. Check back here on WTNH.com for the latest updates as soon as they are available.