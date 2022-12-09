HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday.

Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking.

A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young man approached her, opened the front passenger door, showed a knife and told her to get out of the car.

Police learned that a 14-year-old who was a resident at the Children’s Center on Whitney Avenue walked off campus, got a knife from an unlocked car and approached the victim. Hamden police said the teen took the car and got into two separate accidents on Dixwell Avenue before fleeing the scene.

The teen then got into another accident and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was caught by Hamden police.

Police said several people inside the cars that were struck were brought to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The teen was charged with robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating without a license, evading responsibility, following to close and failure to drive in the proper lane. The teen is scheduled to appear in court later this month.