PD: 14-year-old Danbury Fair Mall shooter turns himself in

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury police have made an arrest in last week’s shooting at the Danbury Fair Mall, which resulted in a 15-year-old girl getting shot in the chest.

Police said officers responded to the incident at the mall on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and through their investigations, they identified the shooter as a 14-year-old Danbury boy. Police recovered the handgun he used. Police determined the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the 14-year-old, accompanied by his parents and attorney, turned himself in to investigators on Monday.

The shooter is facing the following charges:

  • Assault in the 1st degree
  • Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree
  • Unlawful Discharge of Firearm
  • Carrying a Pistol w/out a Permit
  • Risk of Injury to a Minor
  • Breach of Peace

This remains an ongoing and active investigation.

The 15-year-old girl that was injured continues to recover from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss