PD: 14-year-old Danbury Fair Mall shooter turns himself in

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury police have made an arrest in last week’s shooting at the Danbury Fair Mall, which resulted in a 15-year-old girl getting shot in the chest.

Police said officers responded to the incident at the mall on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and through their investigations, they identified the shooter as a 14-year-old Danbury boy. Police recovered the handgun he used. Police determined the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the 14-year-old, accompanied by his parents and attorney, turned himself in to investigators on Monday.

The shooter is facing the following charges:

Assault in the 1st degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree

Unlawful Discharge of Firearm

Carrying a Pistol w/out a Permit

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Breach of Peace

This remains an ongoing and active investigation.

The 15-year-old girl that was injured continues to recover from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.