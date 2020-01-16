PD: 2 arrests made after restaurant worker attacked at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after a restaurant employee was assaulted at a mall in Trumbull on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 4:30 p.m., an employee of Sarku Japan Restaurant, at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, was attacked by a customer who had complained about the portion size of the food she had received.

The customer was identified as 18-year-old Hilary Nolasco-Delobre, of Bridgeport. According to witnesses, she was part of a group of five people when an argument with the restaurant worker ensued over her complaint.

This allegedly resulted in Nolasco-Delobre jumping over the service counter and attacking the employee.

They WILDIN in Trumbull Mall 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/og6HmxdZPN — TooSmooth (@toosmoothbaby) January 16, 2020

Police say while this was occurring, 26-year-old Davon Myles, of Bridgeport, and other members of the group began throwing food and napkin containers, causing about $1,100 worth of damage and lost revenue.

The restaurant worker received minor injuries in the attack.

Both Nolasco-Delobre and Myles were charged with breach of peace and released on a promise to appear.

The Westfield Trumbull Company Spokesperson released a statement on the assault: