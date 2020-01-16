PD: 2 arrests made after restaurant worker attacked at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after a restaurant employee was assaulted at a mall in Trumbull on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that at around 4:30 p.m., an employee of Sarku Japan Restaurant, at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, was attacked by a customer who had complained about the portion size of the food she had received.
The customer was identified as 18-year-old Hilary Nolasco-Delobre, of Bridgeport. According to witnesses, she was part of a group of five people when an argument with the restaurant worker ensued over her complaint.
This allegedly resulted in Nolasco-Delobre jumping over the service counter and attacking the employee.
Police say while this was occurring, 26-year-old Davon Myles, of Bridgeport, and other members of the group began throwing food and napkin containers, causing about $1,100 worth of damage and lost revenue.
The restaurant worker received minor injuries in the attack.
Both Nolasco-Delobre and Myles were charged with breach of peace and released on a promise to appear.
The Westfield Trumbull Company Spokesperson released a statement on the assault:
“The safety and security of our customers, employees, retailers and facilities is of primary importance, always; and substantial resources are devoted to security matters. As a matter of industry best practices though, we do not discuss or reveal the specifics of our security plans. As always we appreciate the support of the Trumbull Police Department, and will continue to work with them regarding the incident in this video.”Westfield Trumbull Company Spokesperson