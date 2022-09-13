VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Vernon police have charged four juveniles in connection to a home invasion that occurred over the weekend. Police said on September 11, a home invasion occurred at a house on Elm Street.

Police said the four juveniles were taken into custody on Monday.

Two juveniles are facing charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a firearm, use of an assault weapon, and several other charges.

The third juvenile is facing home invasion, burglary, assault, firearm, and several other charges. The fourth juvenile is facing home invasion, burglary, conspiracy to commit home invasion, and larceny charges.

Vernon police said the victims were known to the juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the age of the juveniles, their names have not been released. The four arrested will be in Rockville Juvenile court.