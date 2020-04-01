PD: 5 teens charged in assault, robbery of New Haven rabbi

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Five teens were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a rabbi in New Haven on Tuesday evening.

Police say that at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a downtown synagogue for a robbery. The victim reported that he had been in his driveway when two young men yelled expletives at him and punched him multiple times, knocking him to the ground, before stealing his car.

One of the attackers also allegedly acted as if he had a gun.

A police broadcast was then issued for the stolen vehicle and an officer later spotted it traveling in the area of Long Wharf Drive. When the officer attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued onto Interstate 95 north in East Haven.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed in the area of Frontage Road. No one was injured and police were able to detain the five teens who were inside of the car.

Officers also say they seized a handgun in the vehicle and ammunition from the pants pocket of one of the teens.

The teens, which included a 15-year-old, three 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old, were all charged with robbery, weapon in a motor vehicle, larceny and conspiracy charges.

Two of the 16-year-olds, who were identified as the suspects in the the robbery, were also charged with hate crimes, assault, and conspiracy charges.

The teens were taken to to a juvenile holding facility. Their identities have not been released because of their ages.