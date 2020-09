BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman is facing charges Tuesday after police say she had been pretending to be a cemetery manager and had been profiting from burial plot sales and services.

This happened at the Park City Cemetery in Bridgeport.

Dale Laprade, 65, is accused of using over $60,000 in cemetery accounts for personal expenses. Detectives are assisting people with loved ones who are buried at Park City.