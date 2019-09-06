PD: Berlin High School psychologist attacked wife before being killed by police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man killed in the East Hartford officer-involved shooting as a public school psychologist.

He has been identified as John Carras, a school psychologist at Berlin High School.

Police say Carras almost killed his wife Thursday night before he turned violent on the responding officers. They then shot and killed him.

“There was cops all around,” said Jessica Toce, a family friend.

Two children were home when police say their father violently attacked their mother.

“I do know the family and they’re a sweet family, a really loving close knit family. I just pray for them that everything’s going to be OK,” said Toce.

Jessica Toce gets choked up thinking about what happened. She is a family friend who saw the scene on Thursday night.

Officers say just after 6 p.m., a frantic 911 call came in about a domestic violence incident on Skyline Drive.

Officers say when they got to the home, the husband, John Carras, got violent towards them and they had no choice but to shoot and kill him.

Two officers were hurt but are expected to be OK. The wife is in critical condition at the hospital.

“I hope that she’s going to be OK and the kids are going to be OK. I can’t imagine how traumatizing this must be,” said Toce.

Now, the state’s attorney is taking over the investigation with the help of state police. They report officers did not have body or dash cameras.

Toce just worries for the children, knowing they witnessed something horrific.

“I know that they have a good family. So I know that they’ll be OK, but it’s just it’s not something that they’ll ever forget,” said Toce.

She says the children are safe, staying with family, while their mother recuperates in the hospital.