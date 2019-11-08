PD: Caretaker charged with sexually assaulting disabled person in Branford

Breaking News
by: Alex Ceneviva

Leonard Campion (Branford Police)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A North Haven man was arrested in Branford earlier this week for allegedly sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled person who he was hired to care for.

Police say that 71-year-old Leonard Campion was arrested by warrant Monday after an investigation into the alleged sexual contact he had with a person suffering from an intellectual disability that he was employed to manage.

Campion was charged with sexual assault and was held on a $50,000 bond.

He will appear in court next Tuesday.

