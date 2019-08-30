PD: Convicted felon arrested after police chase, crash in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A convicted felon was arrested in Branford Thursday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase and then crashing his car.

Police arrested 36-year-old Adam Osoria, of New Haven, for evading police who tried to pull him over at around 1:19 a.m.

Osoria’s vehicle then struck a telephone pole after losing control on the Interstate 95 exit 53 on-ramp.

He then ran into a heavy wooded area along the side of the highway, before he was found submerged in a small marsh area.

Officers say they found a loaded stolen gun, marijuana and possibly fentanyl in his vehicle.

Osoria was charged with weapons in motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, interfering with police, larceny, possession of marijuana and engaging police in a pursuit.