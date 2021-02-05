PD: Derby woman accused of selling drugs that led to Shelton man’s fatal overdose

40-year-old Ebony Thomas of Derby. (Photo: Shelton Police)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police have accused a Derby woman of selling narcotics that allegedly resulted in the untimely death of a local man in July 2018.

Police said 40-year-old Ebony Thomas was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Sale of Narcotics.

Police believe that the sale was connected to the death of a 47-year-old Shelton man on July 4, 2018. Evidence at the scene and an autopsy determined the manner of death to be a drug overdose.

Thomas was held on a $20,000 bond and was brought court for arraignment.

