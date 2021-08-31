PD: Farmington APRN arrested for sexually assaulting patient

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) in Farmington is facing charges for sexually assaulting a patient while on the job, according to police.

Police said Steven Lamoureux, 46, of Farmington is accused of performing what he called a “relaxation technique” on a medical patient during an office visit in Farmington. Police received the complaint on July 19.

The act Lamoureux performed was not in accordance with standard medical and was outside the scope of his medical license and care, police said.

Lamoureux was arrested Monday. He is facing a sexual assault charge and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Lamoureux had previously been involved in an inappropriate conduct complaint while working for the Internal Medicine Practice of Greater New Haven in 2018, police learned from the Department of Public Health.

If you were subjected to inappropriate medical care by APRN Lamoureux, you are asked to contact the Farmington Detective Unit at 860-675-2400 or your local law enforcement agency.