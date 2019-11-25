PD: Father strikes 71-year-old crossing guard with car, assaults him outside Thompson elementary school

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Thompson man was arrested for allegedly striking a 71-year-old crossing guard with his car outside of his child’s elementary school and then assaulting him on Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police said that just after 8:30 a.m., 31-year-old Jason Beshaw struck the male crossing guard with his car outside of the Mary Fisher Elementary School, at 785 Riverside Drive.

Beshaw then allegedly physically assaulted the man until witnesses were able to intervene.

The crossing guard was taken to Day Kimball Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Beshaw, who is a parent of a child that attends the school, was charged with risk of injury to a child, breach of peace, assault on an elderly victim and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $10,000 bond.