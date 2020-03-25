PD: Half-naked man arrested for attempting to sexually assault woman in New Haven

1  of  2
Michael T. Greenspun (New Haven Police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A half-naked homeless man was arrested Friday night for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in New Haven.

Police say that at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a downtown State Street address after a 911 caller reported that a man had tried to sexually assault a woman who was working in a first floor storage area.

The victim was able to break free from the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Michael Greenspun, and run to a lobby area to call for help.

According to police, Greenspun was wearing only a shirt and no pants or underwear during the incident.

He was then found in a first floor area and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

When he was later transported to detention, Greenspun allegedly spit at a detention officer.

Greenspun was charged with sexual assault, criminal trespass, public indecency, breach of peace, assault on a police office and criminal attempt assault.

He was held on $150,000 bond.

