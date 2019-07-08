PD: Man barricades himself in Coventry home, fires gun

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Coventry man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home and fired a gunshot after a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday.

Police say that around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to 257 Twin Hills Drive for the report of a domestic violence incident where the victim was able to flee the home and call police from a relative’s house.

The victim told officers that her husband was intoxicated and threatened her and another relative with a firearm.

When officers responded to the home, a gunshot was fired from the property. Assistance from nearby police departments, as well as the Connecticut State Police, was then called in and residents in the area were evacuated or sheltered in place.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Daniel Gegenheimer, remained uncooperative with police and an emergency services team was required to enter the home.

Gegenheimer allegedly then resisted arrest before police used a taser to take him into custody.

A handgun and spent shell casing was also recovered for the scene.

Gegenheimer was charged with Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Interfering with Police, and Disorderly Conduct. He was held on a $1 million bond.