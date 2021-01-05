PD: Man charged with assaulting elderly Bridgeport resident at Stop & Shop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting an elderly person at a Bridgeport Stop & Shop back in September.

Police say that on Sept. 2, a 74-year-old Bridgeport resident was returning bottles and cans at the Stop & Shop at 4531 Main Street, when they were assaulted. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their identity and current condition were not released.

Security cameras captured not only the assault, but also the suspect attempting to cash out the victim’s bottle returns receipts inside the grocery store.

Bridgeport Police

According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 31, a Bridgeport officer found the suspect who was wanted in that assaut. That suspect was identified as 49-year-old Verrol Clarke. He was taken into custody and charged with assault on an elderly victim and reckless endangerment.

Clarke was held on a $25,000 bond.