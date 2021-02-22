PD: Man charged with beating, sexually assaulting woman while holding her captive in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Torrington police have arrested a man accused of repeatedly beating, raping, and holding a woman captive for several days.

Police say that on Sunday, a woman came into the Torrington Police Department to report being assaulted by a man over the past several days. The victim had significant injuries and was immediately taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital via ambulance, while officers accompanied her and secured the scene where the assault took place.

The woman was able to describe her attacker in detail and explain how the assaults took place over two to three days, according to police. She also said she was unable to leave the residence and blocked from seeking any type of help.

The suspect was later identified as 51-year-old Cedric Brown, of Torrington. He denied any involvement in the incident but based on an investigation, he was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault, Kidnapping, Strangulation/Suffocation, Sexual Assault, and Burglary.

Brown was held on a $750,000 bond. Police say that due to this being a domestic violence incident, no further details will be released.