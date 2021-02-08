PD: Man shot in the back while delivering food in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was seriously injured after he was shot in the back while delivering food in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Police say that at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 300 block of Dover Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old Bridgeport man who had been shot in the back while delivering food in the area. The victim, who was identified as Phillip Azor, was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. There is no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-581-5201 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.