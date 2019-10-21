 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

PD: Man wanted for burglarizing same Hamden store twice in 2 days

Crime

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who burglarized the same Hamden store twice in two days.

Police say that on both Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th, officers responded to the Snack Plus, at 75 Putnam Avenue, for the report of burglaries.

During the Friday burglary, police say a man threw a rock through the side window of the store and then stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Then the next day, officers say that the same man forcibly entered that store by smashing a front window and again took cash from the register.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with close cropped dark hair, who was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 230-4047.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police searching for Meriden porch pirate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for Meriden porch pirate"

Hamden Police Officer in April 2019 officer-involved shooting charged

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden Police Officer in April 2019 officer-involved shooting charged"

WEB EXTRA: Lawyer speaks out on officer-involved shooting arrest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Lawyer speaks out on officer-involved shooting arrest"

WEB EXTRA: Officer Eaton's family leaves the police department

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Officer Eaton's family leaves the police department"

WEB EXTRA: Yale Police release statement on officer-involved shooting arrest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Yale Police release statement on officer-involved shooting arrest"

Hamden Police Officer in April 2019 officer-involved shooting charged

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden Police Officer in April 2019 officer-involved shooting charged"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss