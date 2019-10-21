PD: Man wanted for burglarizing same Hamden store twice in 2 days

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who burglarized the same Hamden store twice in two days.

Police say that on both Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th, officers responded to the Snack Plus, at 75 Putnam Avenue, for the report of burglaries.

During the Friday burglary, police say a man threw a rock through the side window of the store and then stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Then the next day, officers say that the same man forcibly entered that store by smashing a front window and again took cash from the register.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with close cropped dark hair, who was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 230-4047.