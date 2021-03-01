PD: Man wanted for robbing Hamden convenience store at gunpoint

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Hamden convenience store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Police say that at around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to Alltown Fresh at 1941 Dixwell Avenue on the report of an armed robbery.

An investigation revealed that a suspect had entered the store and approached the clerk. According to police, he then pointed a gun at the clerk and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The clerk then handed over the cash register drawer to the gunman before he fled northbound on Dixwell Avenue in a newer model, red, four door Chevrolet sedan.

Surveillance from Alltown Fresh armed robbery (Hamden Police)

Police describe the suspect as a middle-aged white male, who is 5’10” tall and weighs 200 lbs. He was also wearing a dark blue and white striped Adidas jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is urged to contact detectives at (203) 230-4000.