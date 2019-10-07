PD: Man wanted for shoplifting over $1,000 in items from Stratford Walmart

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking to identify the man who allegedly stole $1,000 in items from a Stratford Walmart last month.

Police say that just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 8th, a man entered the Walmart at 150 Barnum Avenue and shoplifted about $1,000 worth of clothing, toys and power tools.

(Stratford Police)

Officers released surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

The man is described as being about 5’9″ tall and between 35-40 years-old with a slender build and long dread locks. He was wearing a blue sweat jacket with white stripes down the arms, fatigue pants and dark sneakers with white soles at the time of the incident.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle bearing a Vermont license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information is urged to contact police at 203-385-4142.