PD: Man who burglarized Milford church for pushing LGBTQ+ agenda arrested



MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday for allegedly burglarizing a Milford church because he felt that they pushed a LGBTQ+ agenda.

After responding to a report of a possible burglary at Mary Taylor Church on 176 Broad Street Monday night, Milford Police underwent a fast, in-depth investigation to locate a suspect.

In an interview with Milford Police, Charles Yarbrough, 30, of Nashville, TN, stated that he entered the church and damaged the office door because he felt the church and the pastor were pushing a LGBTQ+ agenda.

Yarbrough was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and hate crime. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

