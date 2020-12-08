PD: Man working as Milford mall Santa accused of sexually assaulting juvenile co-worker

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was who working as a mall Santa in Milford was arrested Monday for allegedly grabbing and exposing himself to a juvenile.

Police say that just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the CT Post Mall at 1201 Boston Post Road for the report of a possible sexual assault.

An investigation revealed that 45-year-old Prince Carter, who was working as the mall’s Santa, allegedly hugged and grabbed a juvenile co-worker, before exposing himself to the juvenile in the break room.

Carter was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on $25,000 bond.