PD: Manchester mom charged in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A Manchester mom has been charged in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, according to police.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, Manchester Police responded to Oakland Street after a 911 call was received reporting an unresponsive child at the location.

Upon police arrival, officers began resuscitative efforts on the 3-year-old child. The child was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities report an investigation into the circumstances of the child’s death was conducted by detectives assigned to the Investigative Services- Child Investigations Unit.

“Based on the investigation, a warrant was approved for the arrest of the child’s mother, identified as 30-year-old Alesha Cain, of Manchester,” according to police.

On Friday, Cain was taken into custody by Manchester Police Department Detectives. She is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, cruelty to persons.

Cain is currently being held on a $650,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.