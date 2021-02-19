PD: Meriden man arrested in connection to June 2020 hotel homicide

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have arrested a local man in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in June 2020.

Police said 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw, also known as ‘Wolf,’ was arrested Friday and charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm.

On June 21, 2020, police were called to the Comfort Inn Hotel for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a deceased man, identified as Giovanni Rodriguez. During the investigation, police determined that Outlaw is a suspect in the homicide.

Outlaw is being held on a $2 million bond.