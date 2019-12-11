PD: Naugatuck man arrested for killing girlfriend’s cat

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man is charged with animal cruelty for killing his girlfriend’s cat.

Naugatuck police said they were called to an apartment on North Main Street Monday morning. When police arrived, they say the girlfriend of 25-year-old Christopher Monteleone accused him of killing her cat.

Upon investigation, police learned the cat’s death stemmed from a history of domestic abuse toward the girlfriend and her cat. Police found physical evidence, including the deceased cat, that supports the victim’s allegation.

The deceased cat was sent to the UConn Necropsy Lab for evaluation.

Monteleone was charged with Cruelty to Animals and was held on a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday.