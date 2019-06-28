PD: New Britain mother arrested for failing to get abused toddler medical help

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain mother was arrested on child abuse charges Thursday for allegedly failing to get her 18-month-old daughter medical help after her boyfriend injured the toddler.

Police say that they were contacted by DCF after a 18-month-old girl was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for an unrelated condition when the hospital staff noticed bruising on the child’s legs and more severe bruising on the toddler’s stomach and back.

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Victoria Krzeminski, of New Britain, had no explanation for the injuries, but later told investigators that she saw the bruising on the child two weeks earlier and that it was around the time that the child vomited several times.

However, Krzeminski did not provide her daughter with any immediate medical care.

According to police, the child’s health deteriorated to a point where she was unable to walk. Krzeminski told officers that was afraid to bring the child to the hospital because she had to open a DCF case.

Because Krzeminski failed to get her toddler medical care, police say she was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Persons and Risk of Injury to a Minor. She was held on a $200,000.00 bond.

Earlier this week Krzeminski’s boyfriend, Dylan Michael Vitale, of New Britain, was arrested for causing those injuries to the toddler.

