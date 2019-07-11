PD: New Haven alderman arrested for domestic violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven alderman was arrested early Thursday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident.
Police say that 66-year-old Frank Douglass was arrested at 3:15 a.m., at his home in the 500 block of Elm Street.
According to authorities, Douglass was charged with breach of peace for a domestic violence incident. No further details regarding the incident were released.
Douglass is being held on $1,000 bond at the New Haven Police Department’s detention facility. He is set to be arraigned in court later Thursday morning.