PD: New Haven alderman arrested for domestic violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven alderman was arrested early Thursday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Police say that 66-year-old Frank Douglass was arrested at 3:15 a.m., at his home in the 500 block of Elm Street.

According to authorities, Douglass was charged with breach of peace for a domestic violence incident. No further details regarding the incident were released.

Douglass is being held on $1,000 bond at the New Haven Police Department’s detention facility. He is set to be arraigned in court later Thursday morning.