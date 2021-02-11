PD: New Haven man arrested for breaking into Hamden home, sexually assaulting sleeping child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Antwuane Darden (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into a Hamden home and sexually assaulting a child.

Police say that during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 6, officers responded to a home in the southern section of town for the report of suspicious activity.

It was then determined that 37-year-old Antwuane Darden, a registered sex offender, had illegally entered the home and sexually assaulted a young child, while he or she slept.

The child was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Darden was arrested and charged with sexual assault, home invasion, and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on $500,000 bond and will appear in court Feb. 22.

